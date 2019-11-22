ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man allegedly intentionally rammed his truck thru a South City gas station Friday morning.
According to police, the man drove into the Circle K on Hampton near Interstate 44 before 6:15 a.m.
Police told News 4 the man has psychological problems and was undergoing a medical evaluation following the incident.
Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the gas station and saw damage to the front doors and damage to display racks outside.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.