ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man is accused of throwing a 1-year-old boy out of a car during a carjacking in north St. Louis City Sunday.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a woman was driving at Union Avenue near Minerva in North City when three men approached her car and demanded the three adults inside to get out of the car. Once the woman and two men were out, police said the woman begged to get her 1-year-old son out of the car. This happened at 3 a.m.
Police said then one of the suspects grabbed her baby by the coat and threw him at her. Police said the baby fell to the ground. The woman then picked up the baby and left the area on foot.
No other information was released.
