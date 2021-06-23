CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An investigation is underway after a body was found in a pond in Clayton Monday night.
According to the Clayton Police Department, a passerby spotted an unknown object in the pond at Chapman Plaza and Falls near the corner of Forsyth and South Brentwood Blvd at 7:45 p.m. in Shaw Park. Once police got there, they found the body of a Black man, between 20-30 years old, partially submerged in the water. Police said an autopsy showed the man had likely drowned and no other signs of trauma were seen.
The man is believed to be 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighs between 160- 170 pounds with medium length hair. He was wearing a black Under Armour T-shirt with a large logo on the chest, black pants, and a black leather belt.
The identity of the man has not been released. Anyone with information should call police at 314-290-8444.
