EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Police at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville are investigating an incident of indecent exposure.
SIUE police say a 13-year-old boy was at the university taking a babysitting class on Monday, February 18. According to police, the teen went to use the restroom where an adult male exposed himself to the teen and fled.
The teen told his instructor, who immediately called police. By time police arrived, the suspect was gone. Police say they were able to ID the suspect through surveillance.
Prosecutors have not charged the suspect but have confirmed he is not an employee of the school.
