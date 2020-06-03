GLASGOW VILLAGE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County police have arrested a man they say stabbed a woman to death while walking along a North County sidewalk Tuesday afternoon.
Edward Whitehead, 31, is charged with first-degree murder, robbery and armed criminal action after police say he robbed and stabbed 38-year-old Catherine Cotton.
Police said the stabbing happened just after noon in the 100 block of Shepley Drive in Glasgow Village. Police said the stabbing victim was taken to the hospital where she later died.
According to the probable cause statement, Cotton was approached by Whitehead while walking, police said. He pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed her. He then took her purse and ran off.
A witness who knows Whitehead told police he saw him sitting in the shade near the scene prior to stabbing. The witness talked to some people who were passing by and they gave a description of suspect and the witness recognized it matched Whitehead.
Later that night, Whitehead came to the witness’ work where the witness confronted Whitehead about the stabbing. Whitehead then made several admissions to the witnesses and others about the incident.
According to police, Whitehead had wounds his hands that appeared to be consistent with a stabbing attack. He also made certain admissions to the police including being at the scene, describing the victim’s hair color, and hugging the victim.
