CENTRALIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A man is facing drug trafficking charges after $750,000 worth of illegal drugs were found by the Centralia Police Department last week.
During the week of June 28 through July 3, Centralia police conducted 5 search warrants and intercepted three large shipments resulting in the largest drug seizure in the history of their police department.
Investigators learned that three shipments of drugs were scheduled to arrive in Centralia over the course of three days.
On June 29, officers were able to intercept a package. Inside the package was a factory packaged television set, police said. All the internal parts of the television had been removed and a large quantity of drugs were hidden inside of the reassembled television. Investigators removed most of the drugs, but left a small amount still inside.
According to police, an electronic remote alarm device package was then attached to the package. The package was delivered to the 900 block of East Broadway by an officer who was disguised as a delivery driver.
The alarm went off, indicating it had been opened. The Centralia Police Department searched the home. A man tried to run from officers, but was found hiding in a dog house in the yard next door to the home.
Carlos L. Scott, 31, of Centralia, was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to deliver and controlled substance trafficking.
Police intercepted another package on June 29 that was set to be delivered to Scott's grandmother's home. On July 3, police intercepted the final package that was identical to the other shipments.
All three shipments were sent from the same location in the southwest United States and are believed to have come directly from the drug cartels in that area, police say.
The Centralia Police Department seized from all three shipments: 13.2 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.5 pounds of cocaine, ¼ pound of heroin, 287 ecstasy tablets, two bottles of THC oil and 166 grams of marijuana.
The Centralia Police Department was assisted by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, the U.S. Postal Inspectors Office, Agents from the D.E.A. and Illinois State Police in this investigation.
