SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man is facing charges for allegedly breaking into a South City, home pouring gasoline on several people and shooting two of them.
Nicholas Nettles, 27, is charged with multiple counts of assault, armed criminal action, burglary and kidnapping.
Police say he entered a bedroom inside a home in the 4600 block of Varellmann with a gun drawn, forced a victim inside to the ground and forced other victims into the room at gunpoint.
He then allegedly had several victims lay on top of each other and had another victim lay on a bed.
Police say he searched the home and found money, and then poured gasoline on the victims while they were laying on top of each other. The victims suffered from burned eyes and skin.
While one victim was trying to clear his eyes of the gasoline, he stood up, and Nettles allegedly shot him twice in the stomach.
Another victim tried to wrestle the gun away from Nettles, who then allegedly shot him twice. Nettles then left the home.
Police say surveillance video shows Nettles outside the house with a gun.
