EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police remain on the scene of a standoff at a home in Eureka.
The standoff started shortly after 3:30 p.m. at a home on Currier and Ives Drive Thursday after a call for a shooting. Police said there have been no reported injuries and they are not aware of any hostages.
St. Louis County Police Department sent their tactial team to the home and they remain at the home as of 10 p.m.
Currier and Ives Drive is just south of Hidden Valley Ski Resort, west of Highway 109.
No other information was made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.