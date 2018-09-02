BETHALTO, Ill. (KMOV.com)-- Police in Bethalto, Illinois are upping patrols after reports of a man attempting to lure women into his car
In the last two weeks, two women said they were approached by a man in his mid 60s in the Dollar General parking lot on Airport Plaza.
Ashley Michelon said she was walking into the store on August 29th when the man asked her to reach inside his car to unlock it.
“I got out to get laundry detergent and a guy was standing by his truck and he was like ‘hey can you come help me,” Michelon said.
Michelon said she was the only other person in the parking lot at the time. She said she declined his requests repeatedly, before he finally drove off after another car pulled in.
Michelon said the man’s car was never locked to begin with.
“He just opened it immediately when he took off,” she said.
Deputy Chief of Police, Jason Lamb said his department is increasing patrols in that area after two separate incidents.
The first, happened on August 25th. Lamb said another woman reported a man also asked her for help unlocking his car.
When she declined, police said the man asked if she would put her younger sibling through the window to help.
“[This is] not normal for our community but it does raise concern because the description of the male subject was similar in both cases,”said Lamb.
Police are looking for a white man in his mid 60s seen driving a dark colored trailblazer or truck.
Officers are working to obtain surveillance video from a nearby Schnucks to help identify him. News 4 also reached out to the grocery chain for that video but has not heard back.
Meantime, police are urging residents to report any other suspicious behavior.
“Immediately go to your vehicle call 911 is the quickest way to get us headed that way,” said Lamb.
