NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Homicide detectives are investigating a robbery in North City that turned deadly.
Officers responded to the 5200 block of Paulian just before 7 p.m. Monday after two women were robbed. When they arrived, they found one woman was badly injured. She later died at the scene.
Officials have not released the victim's cause of death.
Moments later, police were able to find and arrest the suspect who ran from the scene.
No additional information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.