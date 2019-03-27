WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was arrested after allegedly firing a shotgun at deputies in Washington County, Missouri Tuesday.
According to the sheriff’s office, a man driving a maroon Dodge truck passed by a deputy while he was conducting a traffic stop on South State Highway 21 near Danville Road. The person inside the truck was reportedly yelling and the deputy believed he needed aid. The truck then pulled into a driveway and stopped behind a home.
When the deputy cleared the traffic stop, he followed up with the man behind the home. When the deputy contacted the man, the suspect allegedly pulled out a shotgun, pointed it at the deputy and fired a round before running into a garage.
Nearby deputies and officers from Potosi arrived to assist and the suspect fired the gun again. Eventually, the man left the garage without the gun and was taken into custody.
The identity of the man has not been released. Sheriff’s officials said charges will be sought in relation to the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.