NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Police arrested a 27-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting in North County Sunday morning.
Officers found 22-year-old Lawren Mitchell dead in the 5200 block of Lucas and Hunt Road near Interstate 70 around 4:45 a.m. Detectives said she got into an argument with her ex-boyfriend, 27-year-old Darius Ware, before he shot her in the neck.
Police said video captured the argument and Ware fleeing from the area.
The 27-year-old later turned himself in. He was charged with second-degree murder and being held without bond.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 .
