ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are trying to identify a man after his body was pulled out of River Des Peres in July.
According to police, the man was found dead with a possible stab wound around 8:30 p.m. on July 17 in the water between Chippewa and Gravois.
At this time, police know that the remains are of a white male, 225 pounds, 5’9”, and an unknown age. The man had a birth defect and only had one kidney, which was not surgically removed.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Division at 314 444-5371.
