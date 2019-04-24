ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Police are searching for three individuals who are believed to be involved with numerous liquor store robberies.
St. Louis County Police Department is looking to identify the suspects who were possibly involved in robberies in the Affton area.
Anyone who may know these individuals is asked to contact Det. Nickolaus at (314) 615-0348.
