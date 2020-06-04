ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Surveillance video was released of several people seen looting the Metro PCS on South Grand Tuesday night.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released the video hoping to identify any of the people shown in the video.
The burglary happened around 4:50 a.m. on June 2. Videos shows the group make off with some merchandise.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
