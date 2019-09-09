ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police are looking for a woman who they say used forged checks and stolen credit cards at various businesses around St. Louis County.
The woman was captured on surveillance cameras at Home Depot, and was wearing Cardinals gear at the time.
Police believe she is driving a late 1990s Dodge Ram 1500 Quad Cab.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call St. Louis County police at 314-385-4672.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.