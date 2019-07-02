SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for a woman in connection to a shooting in Holly Hills on Thursday, June 27.
Officers responded to a shooting at Loughborough and Leona and found a 25-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.
The suspects, an unknown white man and woman, fired shots into the victims' vehicle nears Holly Hills and Alabama.
Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) or the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371.
