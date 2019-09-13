ELLISVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for the van that vandalized the parking lot of the Ellisville Veterinary Hospital.
Surveillance cameras were rolling Monday when a white van pulled onto the lot and dumped paint all over it.
The hospital just had their lot repaved and painted.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the van is asked to call police.
