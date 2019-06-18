ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County police are looking for help identifying a trio of thieves who stole multiple items from a Walgreens.
One suspect, a black male with blue hair, entered the store on Sulphur Spring Road and used a key to get into the perfume and cologne display cases.
Shortly afterward, two female suspects- one with purple hair- entered the store and began putting items from those cases in their bags and pockets.
The trio left without paying.
Police believe the group is responsible for a similar incident at the Ellisville store 40 minutes prior.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Waterkotte at awaterkotte@stlouisco.com or 314-615-0700.
