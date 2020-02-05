ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two people have been caught while police are looking for a third person allegedly involved in an armed robbery that happened earlier last month in Lake St. Louis.
Law enforcement is looking for Medina Fulp from Lebanon, Illinois. Fulp is believed to be part of a group who robbed a couple who had just gotten home and out of their car in Lake Saint Louis on January 2.
The suspects threatened the couple inside their garage with guns and took their wallet and purse, police said.
Police believe she is driving a black 2014 Nissan Maxima with Illinois license plate AM93188.
James Davis, or East St. Louis, Illinois, and Mautaveus Ayers of Fairview Heights, Illinois, were arrested. They have been charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and first-degree burglary. Their bond has been sent at $350,000 cash only for each.
Lake Saint Louis police said these suspects allegedly committed another robbery in Ladue.
“Through many hours of hard work by Lake Saint Louis police officers and detectives we were able to identify these individuals, collect evidence and apply for charges,” Lake Saint Louis Police Chief Chris DiGiuseppi said.
If you know where the third suspect is, contact police at 636-625-8018.
