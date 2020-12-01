OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for a black GMC SUV they say is connected to a fatal shooting in Overland.
The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Spencer Avenue just after 3:00 p.m. Officers say they found a 32-year-old man in the street who had been shot. He was later identified as Michael Holland of St. Louis County.
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and is facing juvenile charges of second-degree murder, assault and and armed criminal action.
Police believe the teen had been in a feud with an acquaintance of the Holland.
Authorities are searching for a black GMV SUV with temporary tags and its owner.
The Major Case Squad is assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
