EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Two women are recovering after a car crash in East St. Louis Monday afternoon.
Angelia Dotson said her sister was driving with a friend near 15th and Broadway. That evening, Dotson said she learned her sister was involved in an accident and airlifted to St. Louis University Hospital.
“We're close, we're twins so to know my sister was in that type of pain, I felt the same pain,” said Dotson.
Dotson said her sister has a broken leg, pelvis and hip. She said her sister’s friend also suffered serious injuries and neither remember what happened.
Dotson said she called East St. Louis police multiple times and could not find out what led up to the crash. She said she visited the police department early Tuesday morning and still could not get answers.
“I felt like that was actually taking me like a joke, for them to tell me she had to be almost dead for them to give me information about the crash, I felt like that wasn't right,” Dotson said.
News 4 went to the East St. Louis Police Department to get answers. Monday afternoon, Police Chief Jerry Simon said Dotson’s sister’s car was hit by two Tahoes that afternoon. He said the drivers left the scene and their trucks were found abandoned about a block away from the crash.
The East St. Louis Police Department is looking for surveillance video from nearby businesses to identify the drivers. News 4 asked why family members say it took so long to get information. Chief Simon said officers told Dotson all they could on Tuesday morning.
If you have any information on accident, you are urged to call police at (618) 482-6767.
