ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County police are looking for two suspects from a Mobile Convenience store burglary from November 21.
Police said the suspects entered the store located at 11070 Midland Boulevard and stole alcohol and cigarettes.
The suspects arrived and left in a Hyundai Tucson. Police said third suspect remained in the vehicle throughout the entirety of the burglary.
Anyone with information should contact the lead investigator at 314-567-9926.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.