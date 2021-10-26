ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for a man believed to be responsible for a hit-and-run that left a person dead on Sept. 26.
Police say 27-year-old Courtney Curry committed involuntary manslaughter after he hit someone and ran from the area. The police report says a witness saw Curry's truck collide with the victim's vehicle and then watched him get out of the truck and run.
The victim was identified as 46-year-old Antoine Johnson of St. Louis.
One person has died following a car crash in downtown St. Louis late Sunday night.
The incident took place at the intersection of Locust Street and North Tucker Boulevard around 11:45 p.m. Sept. 26. Anyone with information on Curry is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.