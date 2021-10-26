ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for a man believed to be responsible for a hit-and-run that left a person dead on Sept. 26.

Police say 27-year-old Courtney Curry committed involuntary manslaughter after he hit someone and ran from the area. The police report says a witness saw Curry's truck collide with the victim's vehicle and then watched him get out of the truck and run.

The victim was identified as 46-year-old Antoine Johnson of St. Louis.

1 killed in downtown St. Louis crash One person has died following a car crash in downtown St. Louis late Sunday night.

The incident took place at the intersection of Locust Street and North Tucker Boulevard around 11:45 p.m. Sept. 26. Anyone with information on Curry is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.