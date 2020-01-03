WARRENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for a man who is accused of an armed robbery at a Schnucks store Friday afternoon.
According to police, the man walked up to an employee at the service counter at the store at 499 East Veterans Memorial Parkway around 4 p.m.
The employee had money in her hand and he demanded it from her armed with a gun.
The suspect is described as a black male, mid to late 30's, wearing dark sunglasses, dark overalls and yellow gloves.
No one was hurt.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.
