The man pictured is accused of robbing the Schnucks store in Warrenton Friday afternoon.

WARRENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for a man who is accused of an armed robbery at a Schnucks store Friday afternoon.

According to police, the man walked up to an employee at the service counter at the store at 499 East Veterans Memorial Parkway around 4 p.m.

Warrenton Schnucks robber 1/3/2020

The man walked into the Schnucks store and demanded money from an employee around 4 p.m.

The employee had money in her hand and he demanded it from her armed with a gun.

The suspect is described as a black male, mid to late 30's, wearing dark sunglasses, dark overalls and yellow gloves.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

