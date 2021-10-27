Lucas suspect 1
SLMPD

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for help finding suspects believed to be responsible for shooting a man and stealing his phone on Oct. 21.

Police released photos of two suspects who were seen on video pointing a gun at someone and speeding away in a silver Chevy Monte Carlo with a red bumper and tinted windows.

Lucas suspect 2

The vehicle, police said, has damage to the driver's side door. The incident happened at the 1100 block of Lucas around 8 p.m. Oct. 21. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 314-444-2500 or anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. 

lucas suspect vehicle

