ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for help finding suspects believed to be responsible for shooting a man and stealing his phone on Oct. 21.
A man was dropped off at a local hospital after being shot in downtown St. Louis Thursday night.
Police released photos of two suspects who were seen on video pointing a gun at someone and speeding away in a silver Chevy Monte Carlo with a red bumper and tinted windows.
The vehicle, police said, has damage to the driver's side door. The incident happened at the 1100 block of Lucas around 8 p.m. Oct. 21. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 314-444-2500 or anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.