ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis police are looking for help identifying a man who reportedly robbed a grocery store Sunday.
Just before 4 p.m., the suspect entered Regal Foods on Virginia Avenue and pointed a gun at the the clerk. He took money from the register along with several packs of cigarettes, then fled the scene on foot.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) or call a detective directly at 314-444-2500.
