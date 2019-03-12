GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Police are looking for two persons of interest connected to car break-ins in Glen Carbon.
Surveillance cameras captured the men inside the Walmart in Glen Carbon on Tuesday,
Police say the car break-ins happened Tuesday and credit cards taken in the burglaries were used at that Walmart store.
Anyone with information on the men’s whereabouts is asked to call Glen Carbon Police at 618-288-7226.
