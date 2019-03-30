UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are searching for the owner of a car found in River Des Peres Saturday.
The car was pulled out of the river near Roberts Avenue Saturday afternoon.
Police said no in was in or around the vehicle at the time.
Police aren't sure how the car ended in the water but are investigating whether it was stolen.
