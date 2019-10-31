ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Charles police say they are looking for a missing 26-year-old woman who has mental problems that require medication.
Police are looking for Brianne Thomas. She was last seen leaving the 1200 block of Talbridge Way just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday in dark-colored car.
She was supposed to return within in an hour, police said, but never came back or called.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call St. Charles police at 636-949-3300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.