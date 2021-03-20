JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an endangered person advisory for an autistic 22-year-old last seen Saturday morning.
Officials said Michael S. Young was last seen at 2437 Wieck Drive in Jennings at 9 a.m. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 151 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket and black and red shorts. Officials said he is autistic.
If you know his whereabouts, call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
