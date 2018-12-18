WATERLOO, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Police are looking for a man who they say tried to use fraudulent checks at multiple local car dealerships.
The man first tried to use a fraudulent check at a car dealership on November 26, using it to buy an item valued at or more than $1,000.
Police believe he did something similar at two other dealerships in the St. Louis area.
He is believe to be driving a silver Ford F150 Supercrew Cab truck with a bedlinder, chrome running boards and a chrome air deflector.
If you have information on his whereabouts, call Waterloo police at 618-939-8651 or 618-939-3377.
