ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police officers are looking for a man who robbed a woman walking into the Deaconess Center on Vandeventer Wednesday morning.
The woman told police the suspect approached her from behind. She dropped her purse and ran from the man once he picked up her purse.
The woman said she wasn’t hurt in the robbery.
The suspect took off and is described as a black man between 25-35 years-old wearing all black clothing.
The robbery happened just before 10 a.m.
