ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are searching for a man wanted for exposing himself to children outside of St. Louis schools.
The suspect in the photo is wanted for trespassing and sexual misconduct. Police say the incidents occurred on Oct. 14 and 20. They did not specify which schools the man exposed himself at.
The man was last seen in a dark colored Chevy Cruze with tinted windows. Anyone who has information on this individual can call the St. Louis police's juvenile division at 314-444-5327. Anyone with an anonymous tip can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
