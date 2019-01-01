ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Police are looking for a man who they say assaulted a woman while on the interstate.
Authorities say a man dropped off the injured woman at a Lake St. Louis-area hospital Tuesday night. She had been assaulted for the 70 miles on the highway before arriving at the hospital.
Police believe the wanted man is drunk and heading towards Atlanta.
He is driving a 2003 Buick Century with Oregon license plates. It is missing its front bumper.
If you have any information on the man's whereabouts, call police.
