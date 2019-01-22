ROUND LAKE PARK, Ill. (AP) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a northern Illinois man who police say allowed an 11-year-old relative to drive herself to school in a stolen rental car while he rode along.
The Lake County News-Sun reports that employees at a Round Lake Park elementary school saw the girl pull up to the school's drop-off point on Jan. 9.
She and a 9-year-old girl who was in the back seat exited the car. Police say 31-year-old Khafilu Oshodi of Round Lake then moved into the driver's seat and drove away. He's wanted on two counts of child endangerment and driving with a suspended license.
Police Chief George Filenko says the drop-off area is very busy and the incident could've "resulted in any number of tragic scenarios" if the child lost control.
