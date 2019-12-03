CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for a man who allegedly broke into a home through a window and took off with money.
Creve Coeur police released photos and videos of a man who they said was caught in the act while burglarizing a home in the 600 block of North Mosley Road.
Police said the burglary suspect forced his way into the home through a window in the backyard around 10 a.m. Tuesday. He was caught by the homeowner and took off in a silver sedan.
The burglary suspect was able to take off with an undisclosed amount of cash, officers said.
Surveillance video captured the man running from the house.
If you have any information about this burglary, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
