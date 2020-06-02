GLASGOW VILLAGE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County police are looking for a man who stabbed a woman to death while walking along a North County sidewalk Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the stabbing happened just after noon in the 100 block of Shepley Drive in Glasgow Village. Police said the stabbing victim was taken to the hospital where she later died.
The initial investigation has revealed that the woman was approached by a man while walking, police said. The man repeatedly stabbed her and then took off. Police do not know if the woman knew the man.
A description of the stabbing suspect was not available.
Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.
