ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Authorities are looking for a man who they say is responsible for a shooting that occurred outside an Alton home.
Police are looking for Anthony Greer, 51. He is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.
He was arguing with the victim outside a home in the 2500 block of Salu Street around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when he shot the victim, police say. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information Greer’s whereabouts is asked to call Alton police at 618-463-3505. He is considered armed and dangerous.
