ST. PETERS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Peters Police Department is looking for a man they believe stole $1,600 worth of items from a store this week.
Police allege the man stole more than $1,000 worth of items from Patricia's Gift Shop Wednesday at the Cave Springs Shopping Center. He put items in his jacket and then left the store without paying, police said.
Then, police said the man stole $600 worth of items from the same store Thursday. The St. Peters Police Department asked anyone who may know the suspect to call an investigator at 636-278-2244.
