ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for a man they said ditched his bicycle wheels and stole a car from a gas station in the Soulard neighborhood last week.
St. Louis police released surveillance video showing the 22-year-old man riding his bike into the gas station parking lot. The video shows him circling a car where another man is working to clean his car’s tire while the car was running.
The alleged car thief then drops his bike and hops into the driver’s seat and takes off with the car.
The theft happened on April 21 around 5:30 p.m. at the BP Gas Station at the corner of Russell Boulevard and S 7th Street.
If you recognize the man in the video, please call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.