MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers in west St. Louis County are looking for a man accused of attacking women along the trail at Creve Coeur Lake Park.
Officials with the Maryland Heights Police Department said they are aware of three groping attacks. The most recent one happened on Saturday. A woman posted on Facebook saying the man was sitting on a park bench in a secluded part of the trail between the soccer field and the overpass. He came at her after seeing her walking on the trail. She tried to chase him but couldn't catch him.
Police said the incidents have happened in the south side walking paths of the park. Police said the man is Hispanic with a medium build. He's about 5'10'' with medium dark wavy hair with shaved back and sides and light facial hair. Officers believe he's between 18 and 25 years old.
If you see the man or know anything about these incidents, call police at 314-738-2358.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.