ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are looking for the Jeep that hit and killed man crossing the street in North City at the end of December 2019.
Just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 29, police said Shawn Holland, 41, was hit in the 6000 block of West Florissant. After hitting Holland, the driver of the 2019 Jeep Cherokee ran from the scene. Police recovered the vehicle not far from the crash.
Holland was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died 10 days later.
Police have released surveillance video showing the suspected car along W. Florissant and Riverview shortly before the crash.
If you recognize the car, or have any information on this crash, contact Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477.
