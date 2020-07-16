GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Granite City are looking for a missing teen who was last seen Wednesday night.
According to police, 15-year-old Gabriel Johnson was last seen leaving his home in the 2100 block of Delmar Avenue around 11:15 p.m. by his mother and he has not returned home.
Johnson has autism and is described as 5'9" tall, weighing around 110-115 pounds with a "faded Mohawk" hairstyle.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Granite City Police Department at 618-877-6111.
