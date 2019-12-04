SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police officers are looking for a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run last weekend along South Broadway.
St. Louis County police released photos and video of the dark gray car they believe hit and killed a 64-year-old man Sunday evening. Police said the car has damage on the front passenger side.
The man was crossing South Broadway near Weiss Avenue when he was hit by the car, police said.
A woman told News 4 that people pumping gas at a nearby station ran over to perform CPR on the man. However, he was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police have not released the victim’s name as they are having trouble contacting his family.
If you recognize this car, please call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Or if you’d like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
