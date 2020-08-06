CASTLE POINT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for a car allegedly involved in a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon in north St. Louis County.
Police said they responded to a shooting call just before 1:30 p.m. in the 10000 block of Count Drive in the Castle Point area.
Officers said they found a man in a car who had been shot at least once. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are looking for a car they believe is connected to the shooting. They released a photo of the silver car with tinted windows, sunroof, black grill and license plate frame.
If you know anything about the shooting, please contact St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210. Or you can remain anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
