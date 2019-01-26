BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Poplar Bluff Police Department is asking people's help in locating an armed and dangerous man.
Police are looking for 32-year-old James Hastings of Poplar Bluff in the Butler County, Southeast Missouri.
Police said Hastings is wanted for questioning regarding an ongoing domestic violence and child abuse investigation.
Contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776 if you see Hastings or know his whereabouts.
