BRIDGETON (KMOV.com) -- A man is reported missing after police said his vehicle was found on the shoulder of a highway unoccupied.
Police said Cameron Davis, 27, left work Wednesday night in north St. Louis County and was believed to be seen on the shoulder of westbound I-370 west of St. Louis Mills around 11 p.m.
Davis sent a text to a coworker saying he was stopping to help someone change a tire. His vehicle was later found without him in it. Davis has not been seen or heard from since the text message, Bridgeton Police said Thursday.
The Bridgeton Police Department is asking for help locating Davis. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black hoodie and black pants. Davis is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds.
Bridgeton Police can be reached at (314)-739-7557.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.