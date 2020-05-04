ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are looking for two men they believe stole from a condo complex in the Compton Heights neighborhood last week.
The theft happened on April 30 at the Aldon Condominiums along Russel Boulevard around 3:30 p.m.
Police said the two took property from the building and then took off. Police did not say what was taken from the condos but one man is holding a big box in the surveillance photo.
Both are described as men between the ages of 20-25 years olds. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released two photos of the alleged theft suspects.
If you recognize these men, please call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.