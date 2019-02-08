ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for two suspects involved in a strong-arm robbery which took place in University City Thursday afternoon.
University City police responded to the 6800 block of Kingsbury around 2:45 p.m. for a report of a strong-arm robbery.
Upon investigation, police determined two men approached the robbery victim and demanded the victim’s phone.
Police said one suspect was described as a male teenager with a thin build, wearing a black jacket which may have been a North Face brand, black sweat pants, a maroon skull cap with a small black emblem and black shoes. The other subject was described as a male teenager with medium build, a medium afro hairstyle wearing a brown puffy jacket with a blue emblem on the left sleeve, black sweat pants with a gray stripe and black shoes.
Police said the two suspects took the victim’s phone and fled the scene right after.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the University City Police department at 314-725-2211 ext. 8010 or to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.
